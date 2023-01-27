Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: 'Highly unlikely' Russia made significant progress near Orikhiv, Vuhledar

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2023 10:18 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces may have carried out localized, probing attacks near Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Donetsk Oblast's Vuhledar, but it is "highly unlikely" they made any significant progress there, despite recent claims by Russian bloggers, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 27.

"There is a realistic possibility that Russian military sources are deliberately spreading misinformation in an effort to imply that the Russian operation is sustaining momentum," reads the report.

Over the past six days, Russian bloggers have been saying that Russian troops have made significant advances, breaking through Ukrainian defenses in these two areas, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Jan. 25 that fierce battles were taking place in the Bakhmut and Vuhledar directions as Russian troops were increasing pressure.

According to General Staff, Russian forces are trying to capture all of Donetsk Oblast and seize the left bank of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On Jan. 25, the Ukrainian military acknowledged that it had withdrawn from the salt-mining town of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast, located 10 kilometers north of Bakhmut – a fiercely contested city Russia has tried to capture for months.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
