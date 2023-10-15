UK Defense Ministry: Russia constructs railway line to Mariupol to ease logistics in southern front

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is constructing a new railway line to occupied Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, reducing travel times for supplies to the Zaporizhzhia front lines, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence report on Oct. 15.

Rail logistics is a vital component in sustaining the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Mariupol is used by Russian forces as a primary logistics hub for further supplies to neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The ministry also said the new line falls within the range of Ukrainian long-range precision strike systems.

“Russia is using civilian contractors and equipment to complete this project, likely calculating this will complicate targeting efforts and preserve military railway troop capabilities for urgent tasks elsewhere,” the ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The ministry also reported that the rail network in occupied Ukrainian territories remains largely viable but vulnerable to Ukrainian artillery strikes, air-launched missiles, and sabotage.

Russia uses its rail networks to move ammunition, armor, fuel, and troops into Ukraine.