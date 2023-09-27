Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: New Russian offensive unlikely in coming weeks

by Martin Fornusek September 27, 2023 10:14 AM 2 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street on April 11, 2022, in Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast. (Photo credit: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has begun deploying units of its fresh 25th Combined Arms Army "piecemeal" to reinforce the over-stretched lines, indicating that a new Russian offensive is unlikely in the coming weeks, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence report on Sept. 27.

The ministry pointed out that Russia had "only rarely maintained an uncommitted army-size grouping which could potentially form the basis of a major new offensive thrust" since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The report noted that since mid-September, Moscow had most likely started committing elements of the 25th Army to action for the first time. Russia started building the new formation earlier this year to "add depth to its ground forces" in Ukraine, the U.K. ministry said.

Forces of the 67th Motor Rifle Division and the 164th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade are reportedly fighting west of Sievierodonetsk and Kreminna along the border between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the ministry said.

Russia began concentrating its forces in the northeastern part of Ukraine since the summer, trying to take back initiative as Ukraine pushes forward on the southern front and around Bakhmut.

Ukrainian troops in Kreminna, a town in Luhansk Oblast not far from the administrative border with Donetsk Oblast, have sustained a particularly heavy onslaught by Russian forces.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
