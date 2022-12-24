Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Munitions shortage remains Russia’s ‘key limiting factor'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 24, 2022 11:26 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

While Russia has bolstered its forces in Ukraine amid ongoing mobilization since October, “a shortage of munitions highly likely remains the key limiting factor on Russian offensive operations,” the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Dec. 24.

Russia has likely reduced its long-range missile attacks against Ukraine to once per week due to a shortage of cruise missiles.

The ministry added that Russia is “unlikely to have increased its stockpile of artillery munitions enough to enable large-scale offensive operations.”

Currently, a vulnerability of Moscow’s operational design is that simply keeping up defense operations at the front line necessitates a “significant daily expenditure of shells and rockets.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.