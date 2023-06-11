Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kakhovka Dam
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Kakhovka dam destruction severely disrupted water supply to occupied Crimea

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 11, 2023 11:56 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's demolition of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam in Kherson Oblast on June 6 has "almost certainly severely disrupted" the primary source of fresh water in the Russian-occupied Crimea — the North Crimean Canal (NCC), the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest update on June 11.

According to the ministry, the NCC draws water from the Kakhovka reservoir "from an inlet higher than the bed of the reservoir." By June 9, however, the water level in the reservoir had "likely dropped below the level of the inlet," and "water will soon stop flowing to Crimea," the ministry added.  

"This will reduce the availability of fresh water in southern Kherson Oblast and northern Crimea," reads the update.

What are the consequences of the Kakhovka dam’s demolition?
The destruction of the Kakhovka dam can lead to serious humanitarian, ecological, economic, military, and legal consequences. The demolition was carried out by Russian forces in southern Ukraine in the early hours of June 6. And it’s among the most dramatic violations of the Geneva Conventions in…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

The ministry added that Russian authorities will likely "meet the immediate water requirements of the population using reservoirs, water rationing, drilling new wells, and delivering bottled water from Russia."

Earlier on June 10, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center also reported "serious water supply problems" in occupied Crimea.

According to the report, the Moscow-installed leader of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, has been apparently instructed to downplay the critical situation while Russian proxies on the occupied peninsula lack a clear plan to address the freshwater supply issue for Crimean residents.

As a result, the occupation administration in Crimea attempts to avoid widespread coverage of the dam's destruction and its impact on water supply through the NCC to prevent panic among the residents.

Russia's demolition of the Kakhovka dam across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, sparked a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

"Concurrently, communities on both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the flooded Dnipro are facing a sanitation crisis with limited access to safe water and an increased risk of water-borne diseases," reads the latest U.K. Defense Ministry update.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.