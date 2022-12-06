Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Explosions at Russian air bases may be ‘some of the most strategically significant failures of force protection’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 6, 2022 10:49 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following explosions at Engels Air Base in Saratov Oblast and Dyagilyaevo airfield near Ryazan on Dec. 5, Russia may temporarily move its bombers to dispersal airfields and penalize the Russian officers “deemed responsible for allowing the incident,” the U.K. Defense Ministry said.

The causes of the explosions have not been confirmed, but two Tu-95 BEAR heavy bombers and three people were killed as a result.

Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied its responsibility for the incidents.

If carried out by Ukraine, the attacks are Ukraine's most ambitious inroads into Russian territory so far - 600-700 kilometers from Ukrainian-controlled areas.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
