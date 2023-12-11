Skip to content
UK announces new unit to combat companies evading Russian sanctions

by Nate Ostiller December 11, 2023 1:14 PM 2 min read
Safir power units used in Russian Mi-8 helicopters make their way to Russia via India and Kazakhstan, bypassing international sanctions. (Illustration by Trap Aggressor/State Watch)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. announced on Dec. 11 the creation of a new unit, the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation (OTSI), to help combat companies that are circumventing sanctions, including those against Russia.

The West has implemented a record number of sanctions against Russia, including measures to prevent the export of military equipment or dual-use goods.  Russia has found ways to bypass the sanctions, especially by using companies located in third-party countries as an intermediary.

The OTSI will oversee the civic enforcement of sanctions, which entails sanctions compliance and subsequent investigation in the case of violations. As a civic enforcement body, the OTSI will issue penalties and refer cases for criminal prosecution when necessary.

"We are leaving no stone unturned in our commitment to stopping Putin’s war machine. That means clamping down on sanctions evaders and starving Russia of the technologies and revenues it needs to continue its illegal invasion," said Industry and Economic Security Minister Nusrat Ghani.

"Today’s announcement will help us do that, and send a clear message to those breaking the rules that there is nowhere to hide."

The OTSI is planned to launch in the beginning of 2024.

The EU is working on a 12th package of sanctions against Russia, which will seek to close existing loopholes and likely ban the trade of Russian diamonds.

Author: Nate Ostiller
4:03 AM

US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.
9:03 PM
Video

American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons. How did they end up there? Find out in our video.
