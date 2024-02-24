UK announces $311 million aid package to replenish Ukraine's artillery supplies

This audio is created with AI assistance

On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, the U.K. pledges £245 million ($311 million) to enhance Ukraine's artillery ammunition reserves within the next year, according to the country's defense ministry.

"They cannot win this fight without the support of the international community – and that’s why we continue to do what it takes to ensure Ukraine can continue to fight towards victory," British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said in a statement, Reuters reports.