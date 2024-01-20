Skip to content
EU Commissioner: Europe to produce around 1.3 to 1.4 million shells by the end of 2024

by Andrea Januta January 20, 2024 11:32 AM 2 min read
EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton at the French Presidential Elysee Palace for a lunch following the national tribute ceremony for the late former French minister in Paris, France, on Jan. 5, 2024. (Daniel Pier/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will be able to produce around 1.3 to 1.4 million shells by the end of 2024, and will continue to increase production “significantly” next year, said EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.

“We need to make sure that most of this is coming to Ukraine, in priority, because this is where there is an urgent need,” Breton said, speaking on Jan. 19 at a press conference during a visit to Estonia.

An estimated 40% of production is currently sent outside of Europe, he added.

Breton said current production figures are confidential, but that the EU will be able to produce one million shells by March or April of this year, meeting a commitment set last year.

In November, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that the EU had fallen behind schedule to meet that commitment, but that work to address issues was underway.

“Europe must and will continue to support Ukraine with all its means, and especially on the military front,” Breton said.

“Our security cannot depend on the election results outside of Europe, and for this, we need to adapt our defense industry to the new security paradigm we are coping with.”

Improving production is important not only for handling Europe’s security, but also for Europe’s competitiveness, Breton added.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Kuleba: ‘Europe doesn’t know how to fight wars’
Sitting down with the Kyiv Independent for an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine’s top diplomat is sharply dressed and in a good mood. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is among the last Ukrainian top officials who still prefers a suit to a military-style garb. He’s happy with the work his ministry has
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Author: Andrea Januta
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Support independent journalism in its darkest hour.
