Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Trudeau: Putin will not redraw the map as he pleases

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 10, 2023 4:19 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement on Sept. 9 in response to the "sham elections" held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine.

"Canada does not, and will not ever, recognize the results of these sham elections or Russia’s attempted illegal annexation of Ukraine," the statement reads. “These sham elections are serious violations of international law, including the United Nations Charter...Putin will not redraw the map as he pleases, and Ukraine’s territory shall remain Ukraine’s."

The illegal elections in occupied territories, which began on Aug. 31 and are scheduled to end on Sept. 10, come nearly a year after Russia held sham annexation referendums in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts, which Moscow only partially controls, and nine years after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Earlier this summer, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 541 million Canadian dollars ($410 million) in aid to support Ukraine and strengthen transatlantic security.

The new package built upon the already provided support, such as training for Ukrainian soldiers, and addresses specific requests from Ukraine like drone cameras. The prime minister's office noted that the latest package builds on already provided aid since February 2022, amounting to over $6 billion.

National Resistance Center: Partisans blow up soldiers who protected sham elections in occupied areas
Ukrainian partisans killed one Russian soldier and injured two by blowing up a car in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, on Sept. 9, the National Resistance Center reported.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
