Russian parliament approves annexation of Ukrainian occupied territories.

The Federation Council, the Russian parliament's upper house, on Oct. 4 unanimously rubber-stamped the illegal annexation following its approval by the Constitutional Court and the State Duma, the parliament's lower house. To become Russian law, the annexation bill must be signed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. On Sept. 30, Putin signed treaties to illegally annex Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts after staging sham referendums in the areas. The United Nations, the U.S., and other Western countries have opposed the annexation of the Ukrainian territories by Russia.