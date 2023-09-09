Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
National Resistance Center: Partisans blow up soldiers who protected sham elections in occupied areas

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 9, 2023 9:06 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian partisans killed one Russian soldier and injured two by blowing up a car in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, on Sept. 9, the National Resistance Center reported.

The car was reportedly used to protect polling stations set up for sham "elections" in occupied Ukrainian territories as Russia seeks to consolidate its control over these regions.

Partisans also hacked Russian broadcasts in occupied Crimea, showing a pro-Ukrainian video clip calling for a boycott of the sham "elections" on TV.

The illegal elections in the occupied territories come nearly a year after Russia held sham annexation referendums in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts, which Moscow only partially controls, and nine years after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

The sham voting began on Aug. 31 and is scheduled to end on Sept. 10.

The sham elections have been widely condemned in Ukraine and abroad, with officials saying the results will be rigged in Russia’s favor.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that “Russia’s sham elections in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called the voting a “blatant disregard for UN Charter principles” and said that Washington will “never recognize the Russian Federation’s claims to any of Ukraine’s sovereign territory.”

“The Kremlin hopes these pre-determined, fabricated results will strengthen Russia’s illegitimate claims to the parts of Ukraine it occupies, but this is nothing more than a propaganda exercise,” Blinken said.

The pro-Kremlin United Russia party's headquarters located in the occupied city of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were destroyed on Sept. 8, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported via Telegram.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
