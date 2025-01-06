Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Transnistria, Moldova, Energy, Electricity, Gas, Energy crisis
Edit post

Transnistria's electricity supply system faces collapse amid gas shortage, Moldovan official warns

by Boldizsar Gyori January 6, 2025 2:15 PM 2 min read
A bust of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin in front of the House of Soviets building on Sept. 1, 2023 in Tiraspol, Transnistria, Russian-occupied part of Moldova. The de-facto administration of Transnistria is supported economically, diplomatically, and militarily by Russia, which is believed to have 1,500 soldiers stationed there. (Peter Dench/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The electricity supply system in the Russian-occupied Moldovan region of Transnistria is at risk of collapse after the halt of Russian gas flow, a high-ranking official of Moldova’s Energy Ministry warned on Jan. 5.

There is about a 30% energy deficit, or 65 megawatts (MW), as residents of Transnistria use electric devices to heat their homes, said Constantin Borosan, a state secretary at the ministry.

Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom halted gas deliveries to Moldova on Jan. 1, citing alleged unpaid debts by Moldovagaz, Moldova's state-owned gas company.

The halt of gas supplies resulted in a heating outage in Transnistria. While the rest of Moldova has switched to European energy supplies, the region, occupied by Russia since the early 1990s, is heavily dependent on Russian gas.

Borosan said rolling blackouts began in the region, mainly during the peak consumption hours of morning and evening, to avoid overloading the energy grid. As Moldova’s and Transnistria’s energy grids are heavily interconnected, power should be saved in the government-controlled part of the country as well, the official added.

Although a deal allowing Russian gas to transit through Ukraine expired on the same day that Russia halted gas supplies to Moldova, Gazprom insists the suspension is due to Moldova's outstanding debt, not transit issues.

Moldovan officials dispute Gazprom's claims regarding outstanding payments, noting an international audit failed to verify the debts.

Some 1,500 high-rise buildings in Transnistria were without heating and hot water on Jan. 4, and nearly 72,000 homes remained without gas, the region’s leader said, urging residents to heat with stoves and fire amid dropping temperatures.

Transnistria faces industrial collapse after Russian gas suspension, senior official says
Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean has criticized the Kremlin for using energy as a “political weapon.”
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 AM

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to announce resignation in coming days, media reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on or before Jan. 8, Canada's Globe and Mail reported on Jan. 5, citing three unnamed sources. It remains unclear if Trudeau will remain as prime minister on an interim basis as a new Liberal Party leader is selected, or whether he will step down immediately.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.