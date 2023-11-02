Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Top Republicans push for longer-range weapons for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 2, 2023 9:10 PM 3 min read
A screenshot of an ATACMS launch on Oct. 17, 2023. (Valerii Zaluzhnyi/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four senior Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate signed a letter urging President Joe Biden to send longer-range weapons to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Nov. 2.

The letter, seen by Reuters, was signed by Representatives Michael McCaul and Mike Rogers and Senators James Risch and Roger Wicker, top Republicans on congressional foreign relations and armed services committees.

While they appreciated that the White House had finally delivered Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine, the group also said that weapons with longer range were sorely needed.

"Ukraine's requirement for deep-strike capability remains urgent, particularly to range targets throughout Crimea," the letter read.

The U.S. has sent Ukraine a small batch of ATACMS, which first saw use in strikes against Russian military airfields in occupied Ukraine on Oct. 17.

‘We can’t allow Putin to prevail,’ says Speaker Johnson after being elected, but his track record says opposite
Representative Mike Johnson, elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Oct. 25, has been deemed bad news for Ukraine. Johnson regularly voted against aid for Ukraine and was backed by the Ukraine-skeptic hard-right in his bid for speakership after the weeks-long scramble to replace th…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Malenko

Their delivery was conditioned on a pledge that Ukraine would not use them on Russian territory.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that the ATACMS had "exceeded expectations" and caused a decrease in attacks by Russian helicopters.

However, the ATACMS delivered by the U.S. are an older variant and have a range of 165 kilometers. Newer variations of ATACMS have a maximum range of around 300 kilometers.

Ukraine has continued to hit targets far behind the front lines in occupied territories, including the alleged destruction of at least four Russian surface-to-air missile (SAM) launchers reported on Nov. 2.

The Republicans' letter came as Congress debates future funding packages for Ukraine, which have currently been stymied by infighting.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Nov. 1 that he supports funding for Ukraine, in an apparent reversal of his previous position on the matter. Johnson said he would back additional aid to Ukraine, but did not support combining it with funding for Israel.

Republicans suggested a proposal to create a stand-alone funding package for Israel alone, but the White House said on Oct. 31 that President Joe Biden would likely veto any such package if it did not include aid for Ukraine.

Poll: Republican support for Ukraine has declined, reaching new lows
A recent Gallup poll showed there is a significant partisan divide. A strong majority (62%) of Republicans think the U.S. is doing too much to help, while only 14% of Democrats think so. Independents remain in the middle at 44%.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.