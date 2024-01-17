Tinder to exit Belarusian market after Valentine's day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Tinder, the U.S. based dating app, said it will exit the Belarusian market starting Feb. 15, 2024, parent company Match Group announced on Jan. 16.

The company did not cite a business reason for the scheduled withdrawal.

"As of February 15, 2024, Tinder users located in Belarus will no longer be able to make in-app purchases, including new Tinder subscriptions (such as Tinder Gold) or consumables (such as Super Likes and Boosts)," an official press release said.

In July 2023, the company exited the Russian market.

In 2022 and 2023, many multinational firms and investors left the Russian and Belarusian markets due to international pressure.