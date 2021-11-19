Thousands of Ukrainians use passwords that take seconds to hack

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a 2021 survey by the password manager NordPass, the most popular password in Ukraine this year was “qwerty.” The password is used by 370,000 Ukrainians. It also takes one second to crack.

Other easy-to-hack passwords widely used in Ukraine include the world’s most-popular option “123456," as well as local names such as “Marina” and “Ruslan.”

Ukraine’s cybersecurity awareness and cyber protection remain low. The country ranks 78th in the Global Cybersecurity Index, followed by Pakistan, Albania and Colombia.