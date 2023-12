This audio is created with AI assistance

Tamila Tasheva, President Volodymyr Zelensky's representative to Russian-occupied Crimea, and her team spend every day preparing for the future reintegration of Crimea. “This is moment X. Right now everything is happening in a way that it feels inevitable,” Tasheva was quoted by the Guardian. “It may not happen tomorrow, but I think it will be much quicker than I thought a year ago.”