The following Terms & Conditions govern the use of www.kyivindependent.com.
In addition to reviewing these Terms & Conditions, please read our Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. Your use of the website constitutes agreement to its terms and conditions.
COLLECTION OF INFORMATION
The Kyiv Independent website doesn’t currently collect any personal information that can be used to identify users, such as names or contact information.
The Kyiv Independent website uses embedded comment sections operated by Facebook, where users comment under their Facebook profiles and can therefore be identified.
Information we obtain through cookies and similar tools
We use cookies (and similar technologies) and analytics tools across our Sites to collect information about you. This information can be used to improve the performance of the site, make advertising more relevant and enhance your user experience. We provide detailed information about cookies and similar technologies within our Cookie Policy; examples include:
Additional information
On occasion, we will ask you to voluntarily provide additional information, for example:
LAWFUL BASIS FOR PROCESSING
We only process personal information where we have a lawful basis for doing so, such as the following:
HOW WE USE YOUR YOUR DATA
We collect personal information for the following reasons:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.