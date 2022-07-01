The following Terms & Conditions govern the use of www.kyivindependent.com.

In addition to reviewing these Terms & Conditions, please read our Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. Your use of the website constitutes agreement to its terms and conditions.

COLLECTION OF INFORMATION

The Kyiv Independent website doesn’t currently collect any personal information that can be used to identify users, such as names or contact information.

The Kyiv Independent website uses embedded comment sections operated by Facebook, where users comment under their Facebook profiles and can therefore be identified.

Information we obtain through cookies and similar tools

We use cookies (and similar technologies) and analytics tools across our Sites to collect information about you. This information can be used to improve the performance of the site, make advertising more relevant and enhance your user experience. We provide detailed information about cookies and similar technologies within our Cookie Policy; examples include:

Your usage – we use cookies to understand how our customers use our Sites and interact with our communications and journalism. For example, we use technology on our Sites, which records user movements, including page scrolling and clicks. (We do not record payment details.) This helps us to identify usability issues and improve the assistance we can provide to users and is also used for aggregated and statistical reporting purposes.

Your device – we use cookies to understand what type of device you are using to show you the best version of the site.

Your engagement with advertisements – we use cookies to understand what advertisements you have been shown, or clicked on to present you with advertisements that are more relevant to you.

If you wish to manage your cookies, please follow the instructions in the “How to manage cookies” section within our Cookie Policy.

Additional information

On occasion, we will ask you to voluntarily provide additional information, for example:

Your opinion of our products and services;

Your preferences, including newsletters or other content offerings;

LAWFUL BASIS FOR PROCESSING

We only process personal information where we have a lawful basis for doing so, such as the following:

User consent – This is where you have given us explicit permission to process personal information for a given purpose. For example, if you complete one of our general enquiry forms, we would ask for your consent if we wanted to use your personal information for any other purpose. You have the right to withdraw this consent at any time. You can manage your preferences by contacting us at kyivindependent@gmail.com.

Legitimate business purposes – This is where we have a legitimate interest, as a business, to process personal information. We take due care to balance our interests against your right to privacy.

Contractual necessity – This is where we have to process personal information to meet our contractual obligations.

Legal obligation – This is where we have to process personal information in order to comply with the law. For example, we process and retain customer invoice information to comply with financial regulations.

HOW WE USE YOUR YOUR DATA

We collect personal information for the following reasons: