Mate Academy startup raises $1.9 million from Ukrainian, European investors

Mate Academy/Facebook

The school plans to use this funding to expand in the American and European markets, its cofounder Anna Apostol said on Nov. 12.

Mate Academy teaches programming online for free in exchange for 17% of its students’ first two years’ salary after employment. The company says it has over 1,500 employed grads, each of whom earns $3,500-$4,000, according to Forbes Ukraine.

Founded in 2015, the company has received over $2.5 million from investors.