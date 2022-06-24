Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Friday, June 24, 2022
Mate Academy startup raises $1.9 million from Ukrainian, European investors

November 14, 2021 5:25 pmby Daryna Antoniuk
Mate Academy/Facebook

The school plans to use this funding to expand in the American and European markets, its cofounder Anna Apostol said on Nov. 12.

Mate Academy teaches programming online for free in exchange for 17% of its students’ first two years’ salary after employment. The company says it has over 1,500 employed grads, each of whom earns $3,500-$4,000, according to Forbes Ukraine.

Founded in 2015, the company has received over $2.5 million from investors.

Daryna Antoniuk
Author: Daryna Antoniuk

Daryna Antoniuk studies journalism and communications at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Antoniuk worked as a news editor, social media manager, and freelance journalist before she joined the Kyiv Post staff in February 2020. She is passionate about information technologies and artificial intelligence.

