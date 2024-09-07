The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Team Ukraine wins 12 medals on day 10 of Paralympics

by Sonya Bandouil September 8, 2024 2:41 AM 1 min read
Viktor Didukh of Team Ukraine reacts after defeating Shuai Zhao during the Men's Singles MS8 gold medal match on day ten of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at South Paris Arena on September 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On the sixth day of the 2024 Paralympic Games, Ukraine won the highest number of medals that day—12 in total.

Team Ukraine earned five gold, three silver, and four bronze medals.

Viktor Didukh won gold in the MS8 class table tennis singles, while Anastasia Harnyk secured gold in the J1 class over 70 kg judo. Ihor Tsvetov finished first in the T35 class 200m run, and Oleksandr Nazarenko finished first in the J2 class up to 90 kg judo. Andriy Trusov earned gold in the S7 class 50m butterfly swimming event.

Maryna Lytovchenko finished second in the WS6 class table tennis singles, and Denys Ostapchenko took silver in the S3 class 200m freestyle.

Bronze medals were won by Serhii Palamarchuk in the S3 class 200m freestyle and Mykola Sinyuk in the KL2 class 200m single kayak.

The team currently has a total of 79 medals, including 21 gold, 26 silver, and 32 bronze.


The 2024 Paralympics run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
