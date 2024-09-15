Ukrainian military to launch new project in coming months to improve basic training, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is working to improve the training quality for its military, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on Sept. 15, and will roll out new plans over October and November.

In a recent working meeting with military leaders and authorities responsible for military training, the group discussed problems related to military training and discussed strategies to solve them, Syrskyi said in a post on Facebook.

"Instructors play a key role in the quality of training. Therefore, we pay maximum attention to attracting motivated instructors with combat experience. We are also working on the possibility of creating an instructor school, which will be the main and only source of well-trained instructors," Syrskyi wrote.

"We are working on increasing the term of basic combined military training. The corresponding project will be started in October-November of this year," he added.

In July, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the military suffered from a lack of training facilities for new soldiers, citing the Ukrainian military.

"Considering training facilities, there are not enough of them. They are already being expanded," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's parliament adopted an updated mobilization law in mid-April to ramp up mobilization amid Russia's ongoing war. The new law simplifies the process for identifying eligible conscripts and includes additional penalties for those dodging the draft and came into force on May 18.