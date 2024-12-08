Syria's Assad may have died in a plane crash while fleeing Damascus, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have been killed in a plane crash after fleeing Damascus following its capture by rebels, Reuters reported on Dec. 8.

The outlet reported that a Syrian airplane had departed from Damascus airport around the time rebel forces were said to have taken control of the capital, suggesting Assad may have been onboard.

The plane allegedly headed towards Syria's coastal region, but made a sudden steer and flew in the opposite direction for several minutes before vanishing from radars.

Reuters said it was unable to confirm the passengers on board.

However, it reported two "Syrian sources" who suggested that there was a strong possibility Assad may have perished in a plane crash.

German military blogger Tendar, citing flight tracking data, similarly reported on X that a plane leaving Damascus rapidly lost altitude near the Syrian city of Homs and may have crashed west of the town.

It also said that rumors were circulating that the plane may have been carrying Assad.

These claims remain unofficial and have not been verified.

Russia's military support for Assad and his government played a crucial role in

The Kremlin had been a major backer of the Assad regime for years. Russia maintains a significant military presence in Syria, operating the Tartus Naval Base, the Khmeimim Air Base, and other key facilities nationwide.

When Assad's regime captured Aleppo in 2016, Russia's military intervention was fundamental in helping him succeed. In 2020, Russia, in collaboration with Turkey, brokered a ceasefire agreement with the rebels and effectively froze the conflict for years.

The fragile peace was shattered by the surprise rebel offensive launched in late November.