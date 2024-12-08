This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Syria, Bashar al-Assad, Middle East, Russia
Edit post

Syria's Assad may have died in a plane crash while fleeing Damascus, Reuters reports

by Martina Sapio December 8, 2024 1:50 PM 2 min read
A demonstrator stands on a photograph of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a protest outside the Syrian consulate in Istanbul on Dec. 8, 2024. (Kemal Aslan/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have been killed in a plane crash after fleeing Damascus following its capture by rebels, Reuters reported on Dec. 8.

The outlet reported that a Syrian airplane had departed from Damascus airport around the time rebel forces were said to have taken control of the capital, suggesting Assad may have been onboard.

The plane allegedly headed towards Syria's coastal region, but made a sudden steer and flew in the opposite direction for several minutes before vanishing from radars.

Reuters said it was unable to confirm the passengers on board.

However, it reported two "Syrian sources" who suggested that there was a strong possibility Assad may have perished in a plane crash.

German military blogger Tendar, citing flight tracking data, similarly reported on X that a plane leaving Damascus rapidly lost altitude near the Syrian city of Homs and may have crashed west of the town.

It also said that rumors were circulating that the plane may have been carrying Assad.

These claims remain unofficial and have not been verified.

Russia's military support for Assad and his government played a crucial role in

The Kremlin had been a major backer of the Assad regime for years. Russia maintains a significant military presence in Syria, operating the Tartus Naval Base, the Khmeimim Air Base, and other key facilities nationwide.

When Assad's regime captured Aleppo in 2016, Russia's military intervention was fundamental in helping him succeed. In 2020, Russia, in collaboration with Turkey, brokered a ceasefire agreement with the rebels and effectively froze the conflict for years.

The fragile peace was shattered by the surprise rebel offensive launched in late November.

Fall of Aleppo deals blow to Russia’s Middle East clout, may indirectly strengthen Ukraine’s hand
The shock capture of Aleppo by Syrian forces opposed to Bashar al-Assad in recent days has dealt a humiliating blow to the regime and its backers, Russia and Iran, analysts have told the Kyiv Independent. The surprise offensive has also indirectly helped Ukraine, analysts say. “This is really quit…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martina Sapio
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:50 PM

US announces $988 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The latest aid package will be pulled through the remaining $2 billion in funding from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) — a Pentagon-led program for supplying arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.