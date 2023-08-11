Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Pentagon: US to further increase 155 mm ammunition production

by Dinara Khalilova August 11, 2023 9:19 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier prepares 155mm artillery shells in his fighting position as Ukrainian Army conduct operation to target trenches of Russian forces through the Donetsk Oblast amid Russia-Ukraine war, on Aug. 6, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. plans to increase the production of 155 mm shells, bringing it to 80,000 per month next year, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Aug. 10.

The statement comes amid Ukraine's growing need for NATO-standard ammunition, which is used with West-provided artillery.

According to Ryder, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with over two million 155 mm ammunition rounds since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Since February 2022, Washington has stepped up the production of 155 mm projectiles from 14,000 to around 24,000 per month, the official told a press conference.

Ryder added that U.S.-supplied cluster munitions have already proved helpful on Ukraine's front lines. "We have all indications that they (Ukrainian forces) are employing those weapons properly on the battlefield, as they indicated they would."

On June 7, Ukraine's state-owned military enterprise Ukroboronprom announced plans to begin its own production of the 155 mm artillery shells.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in March that Ukraine was firing an average of 110,000 155mm-caliber shells a month — a quarter of the amount used by Russia.

Biden asks Congress for $24 billion for Ukraine aid, related needs
U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress for $40 billion in additional spending, including $24 billion for Ukraine’s assistance and other international needs connected to Russian aggression, CNN reported on Aug. 10.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

