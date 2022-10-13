Stoltenberg: NATO to send drone jamming devices to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Oct. 13 that the Alliance will promptly provide Ukraine with hundreds of drone jamming devices to help neutralize the effectiveness of Russia's drones and protect the Ukrainian population and infrastructure.

The statement came following the second day of the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels.

Russia has been massively using Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones against Ukraine. At least 17 such drones were used in the massive strike on the country on Oct. 10.

Russia ordered 2,400 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to use them in its war against Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s intelligence services and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Stoltenberg also stated that the Alliance will help Ukraine transition from Soviet to modern NATO weapons in the long term.

Earlier on Oct. 12, NATO chief said that providing air defense systems to Ukraine would be the "top priority" for the allies.

