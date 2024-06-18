Stoltenberg names Rutte a 'very strong candidate' for next NATO Secretary General

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg endorsed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as his successor for the first time on June 18, describing him as a "very strong candidate."

Stoltenberg was speaking at a press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shortly after news emerged that Slovakia and Hungary announced their support for Rutte's bid.

NATO allies choose the chief of the alliance on the basis of consensus. Twenty-nine NATO members have already backed Rutte as Stoltenberg's successor, with Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania long being the remaining holdouts.

"It's not for me to select my successor," Stoltenberg said, but added that "Rutte is a very strong candidate.

"He has a lot of experience as prime minister, he's a close friend and colleague," Stoltenberg said.

With Romanian President Klaus Iohannis still officially in the running, Bucharest has not yet announced its support for Rutte's candidacy.

Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported that sources confirmed that Iohannis will withdraw "shortly."