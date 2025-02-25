The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, United States, Ukraine, US State Department, USAID, Humanitarian aid, US aid
State Department officials want to unfreeze US aid to Ukraine, Politico reports

by Abbey Fenbert February 26, 2025 12:13 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Jan. 15, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Officials at the U.S. State Department are requesting exemptions to Washington's freeze on foreign aid that would free up funds for Ukraine, Politico reported on Feb. 25.

The U.S. imposed a 90-day freeze on nearly all foreign aid projects when President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20. The funding freeze affected critical humanitarian aid and reconstruction programs in Ukraine.

Senior State Department officials are putting together a list of exemptions for Ukraine, Politico reported, citing an official, two other sources with knowledge of the matter, and a document obtained by the outlet.

These exemptions would extend beyond the U.S. waiver for "life-saving" programs and would allow Ukraine to receive funding for demining, narcotics control, and civil society projects.

Plans for the additional Ukraine exemptions have been in the works since late January, Politico reported. Internal conversations regarding the matter took place as recently as last week.

According to a document seen by Politico, waivers cannot be granted for any initiatives supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

It remains uncertain whether the exemptions will be granted. In response to a question on new waivers for Ukraine, the State Department issued a statement saying that "programs that serve our nation's interests will continue. However, programs that aren't aligned with our national interest will not."

U.S. policy towards Ukraine has shifted dramatically in recent weeks, with American officials holding direct talks with Russian delegates, the U.S. siding with Russia on a U.N. resolution about the war, and Trump attacking President Volodymyr Zelensky's legitimacy in public comments.

The U.S. has also said it wants to "recoup" the aid money it has granted to Kyiv over the course of Russia's full-scale war. The two countries reportedly reached an agreement on Feb. 25 that would give the U.S. access to Ukraine's natural resource revenues — without offering Kyiv any security guarantees.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
