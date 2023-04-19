Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
State Bureau of Investigation opens case into officer allegedly beating serviceman in Volyn Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2023 10:19 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has reported launching an investigation into a recent serviceman's beating in Volyn Oblast's city of Volodymyr.

According to the victim's testimony, an officer in his military unit beat him up on April 8. The soldier was hospitalized with a closed craniocerebral injury, hematomas, and a broken nose, the SBI wrote.

On April 16, a post appeared on Facebook saying that a senior lieutenant brutally beat a soldier in the Volodymyr military unit for "going to take a shower in the wrong cabin."

The post's author, who claims to be the victim's sister, said the lieutenant had "knocked the soldier off his feet" and "kicked him on the head."

The serviceman couldn't defend himself as he "had not yet fully recovered from a severe wound" at the moment of the beating, the post reads.

The punishment for violence against a subordinate military officer carries a prison term of up to 12 years.

