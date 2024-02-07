Skip to content
Standalone Israel aid bill fails in US House

by Abbey Fenbert February 7, 2024 3:53 AM 2 min read
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson makes his way to a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Feb. 6 to pass a standalone $17.6 billion aid package for Israel that excluded funding for Ukraine.

The motion, which required a two-thirds majority to proceed, failed with a tally of 25o for and 180 against.

U.S. aid to Ukraine has ground to a halt amid partisan controversies in Congress that have tied up additional funds for Kyiv in legislative battles over border policy and support for Israel.

House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced the aid package on Feb. 3, signaling deepening resistance to Ukraine aid among hard-line Republicans in Congress. While U.S. conservatives broadly support funding Israel, Republican legislators have blocked $60 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since fall 2023.

The House vote comes a day before the Senate is scheduled to vote on a separate bill that includes Ukraine aid, funds for Israel, and dramatic changes to U.S. border policy. Senators announced on Feb. 6 that despite months of bipartisan negotiations, the bill had no chance of passing.

Johnson also firmly opposes the Senate agreement, and has said that even if it did pass in the Senate, it would be "dead on arrival" once it reached the House floor.

The standalone Israel bill faced stiff opposition from Republicans, Democrats, and the White House. President Joe Biden said on Feb. 5 he would veto the legislation if it came to his desk.

The bill drew criticism from House Democrats and Republicans for failing to include aid to Ukraine or humanitarian assistiance to the people of Gaza.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro called the bill "a political stunt," according to Politico.

Opinion: Tucker Carlson visiting Moscow is like touring Berlin in 1940
Former Fox News anchor and far-right commentator Tucker Carlson recently completed his speaking tour of Canada. Apparently, he wants to “liberate” us from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Carlson is now visiting Moscow to convene with the paragon of freedom and democracy himself: Russian President Vla…
The Kyiv IndependentGeorge Monastiriakos
12:36 AM

Hacker group reveals cost of Iranian drone production.

A group of hackers from the Prana Network were able to gain access to the mail servers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which contained information on the production and cost of Shahed-136 attack drones used by Russia.
11:21 PM

Borrell visits police, National Guard training facility in Kyiv.

Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, visited one of the training facilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where EUAM instructors are training Ukrainian police and members of the National Guard, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced via Telegram.
9:56 PM

Tucker Carlson announces interview with Putin.

Former Fox News host and far-right commentator Tucker Carlson announced he will soon conduct an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirming rumors about his controversial visit to Russia.
8:56 PM

Kazakh President nominates new PM.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed his chief of staff, Olzhas Bektenov, to be Kazakhstan's new prime minister following the resignation of Tokayev's former cabinet.
3:43 PM

Kuleba meets with Portuguese FM in Kyiv.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked his Portuguese counterpart, Joao Cravinho, for his "personal firm position in support of Ukraine" and said the two discussed Ukraine's peace formula, Ukraine's accession into NATO and the EU, and further Portuguese military assistance.
3:32 PM

Parliament summons SBU head over alleged surveillance of Bihus.Info

Ukraine's parliament voted to summon Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), following the report on Feb. 5 that the SBU was behind the surveillance of the team of the Ukrainian investigative outlet Bihus.Info, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Feb. 6.
