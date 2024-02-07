Standalone Israel aid bill fails in US House

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Feb. 6 to pass a standalone $17.6 billion aid package for Israel that excluded funding for Ukraine.

The motion, which required a two-thirds majority to proceed, failed with a tally of 25o for and 180 against.

U.S. aid to Ukraine has ground to a halt amid partisan controversies in Congress that have tied up additional funds for Kyiv in legislative battles over border policy and support for Israel.

House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced the aid package on Feb. 3, signaling deepening resistance to Ukraine aid among hard-line Republicans in Congress. While U.S. conservatives broadly support funding Israel, Republican legislators have blocked $60 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since fall 2023.

The House vote comes a day before the Senate is scheduled to vote on a separate bill that includes Ukraine aid, funds for Israel, and dramatic changes to U.S. border policy. Senators announced on Feb. 6 that despite months of bipartisan negotiations, the bill had no chance of passing.

Johnson also firmly opposes the Senate agreement, and has said that even if it did pass in the Senate, it would be "dead on arrival" once it reached the House floor.

The standalone Israel bill faced stiff opposition from Republicans, Democrats, and the White House. President Joe Biden said on Feb. 5 he would veto the legislation if it came to his desk.

The bill drew criticism from House Democrats and Republicans for failing to include aid to Ukraine or humanitarian assistiance to the people of Gaza.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro called the bill "a political stunt," according to Politico.