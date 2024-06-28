Skip to content
Spotify removes music by pro-war Russian singers

by Nate Ostiller June 28, 2024 4:18 PM 1 min read
Russian singer Shaman (Yaroslav Dronov) sings at a rally in Moscow in support of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory on Sept. 23, 2022. (Contributor/Getty Images)
Spotify has removed the music and profiles of several well-known pro-war Russian singers.

The company confirmed to the Moscow Times on June 27 that the artists had "met the threshold for removal" for violating Spotify's content policies.

The removals impacted the band Lyube and singers Grigory Leps, Oleg Gazmanov, and Shaman, who sang at a concert in Moscow in September 2022 in support of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory.

The aforementioned artists have been sanctioned for their support of Russia's full-scale invasion.

At the same time, Shaman and other artists are still available on other Western music platforms such as YouTube and Apple Music.

In the immediate aftermath of Russia's full-scale invasion, Spotify closed its office in Russia and ended the availability of its streaming services in the country.

US to ban sales of Kaspersky antivirus software, Reuters reports
The Biden administration will soon announce a ban on Kaspersky antivirus software due to its alleged ties to the Russian government, Reuters reported on June 20.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Nate Ostiller
