Spanish Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2023 10:35 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 23, the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion.

"We will stand by Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe," he said.

His trip comes after Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles confirmed on Feb. 22 that Spain will send six refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, adding that the goal is to have the tanks in Ukraine by the end of March or early April.

Fifty-five Ukrainian soldiers are in Spain to receive training on how to operate the tanks.

Spain is part of a coalition which includes Germany, Poland, Norway, and Canada that has promised to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The US and the UK have also pledged tanks.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
