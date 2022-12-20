Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Some parts of Kyiv Oblast may remain without electricity for 2-3 more days

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 20, 2022 12:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Several districts in Kyiv Oblast may take days to restore electricity following a drone attack by Russia on Dec. 19, according to Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksii Kuleba.

He described the situation in the oblast as "challenging." Repairs were ongoing, he said, and some households will hace electricity supply restored today.

Russia launched another attack on Ukraine using Iranian-made kamikaze drones in the early morning on Dec. 19. Although most of the drones were reportedly taken down by air defense, several unidentified sites were hit in Kyiv. Explosions were heard in various parts of Kyiv, with some of the biggest ones taking place in the western part of the city.

The attack has also damaged civilian sites in Kyiv Oblast, including nine private houses in Kyiv Oblast. Three people were injured.

The Kyiv Oblast's Obukhiv, Vyshhorod, and Bucha districts also experienced partial power outages, and emergency blackouts were implemented in the region to stabilize the grid.

The state grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported that the country's energy system is "in a difficult situation," with Russian troops also targeting energy facilities in liberated settlements in the south and east with artillery. Emergency power cuts have also been introduced in several other oblasts, including Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.