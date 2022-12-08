Slovak Foreign Minister: 'For those who say that 'we want peace, negotiations', we always say that we already went through it with Hitler'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kačer made the comments during a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Dec. 8.

"We will never do it again. We have learned the lessons of history and will support you (Ukraine) until the very end," Kačer stressed.

Kuleba announced that Slovakia would send 300 electric generators to Ukraine to help the country overcome the energy crisis caused by Russian attacks. The generators are set to be delivered in December.

The Slovak government also approved on Dec. 7 a new military aid package consisting of ammunition for fighter jets, warm clothes for the military, and other equipment.

"I am grateful to the government of Slovakia for approving a new defense assistance package yesterday. Critically needed material, including ammunition for our fighter jets which will bolster our capacity to shoot down deadly Russian missiles and drones," Kuleba said.

In late November, Slovak Defense Minister Jaro Nad reported that 30 Slovak tracked infantry fighting BMP-1 vehicles were donated to Ukraine. In return, Slovakia is supposed to get 15 Leopard 2 tanks from Germany.