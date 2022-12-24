Slovakia hands over 30 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine
November 29, 2022 2:23 pm
Slovak Defense Minister Jaro Nad said on Nov. 29 that 30 Slovak tracked infantry fighting BMP-1 vehicles were donated to Ukraine.
The vehicles were supplied "based on the agreement with Germany," Nad wrote on Twitter.
In August, the minister announced this delivery to Ukraine, saying that Slovakia would get 15 Leopard 2 tanks, necessary ammunition, spare parts, and comprehensive training from Germany in return.
Nad thanked his German counterpart, Christine Lambrecht, for "excellent cooperation."
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.