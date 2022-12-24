Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Slovakia hands over 30 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 29, 2022 2:23 pm
Slovak Defense Minister Jaro Nad said on Nov. 29 that 30 Slovak tracked infantry fighting BMP-1 vehicles were donated to Ukraine.

The vehicles were supplied "based on the agreement with Germany," Nad wrote on Twitter.

In August, the minister announced this delivery to Ukraine, saying that Slovakia would get 15 Leopard 2 tanks, necessary ammunition, spare parts, and comprehensive training from Germany in return.

Nad thanked his German counterpart, Christine Lambrecht, for "excellent cooperation."

