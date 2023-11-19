Skip to content
Shmyhal: Ukraine to initiate 186 projects with EIB funding, complete 28

by Lance Luo November 19, 2023 5:02 AM 1 min read
Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, is received in Berlin in October 2023. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will leverage funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to complete 28 existing projects and launch 186 new initiatives, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Nov. 17.

“We are talking about the reconstruction and construction of schools, hospitals, kindergartens, administrative buildings, health centers, sewage treatment plants and other facilities.”

The government also anticipates receiving a $1.1 billion loan from the World Bank to be used for social benefits, education, medicine, and other priority needs.

Author: Lance Luo
10:41 PM

UK sanctions Russia's Novikombank.

The U.K. extended its sanctions list to include Russia's Novikombank, a bank owned by the Russian state conglomerate Rostec, the U.K. government announced on Dec. 15.
