Shmyhal: Ukraine to initiate 186 projects with EIB funding, complete 28

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will leverage funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to complete 28 existing projects and launch 186 new initiatives, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Nov. 17.

“We are talking about the reconstruction and construction of schools, hospitals, kindergartens, administrative buildings, health centers, sewage treatment plants and other facilities.”

The government also anticipates receiving a $1.1 billion loan from the World Bank to be used for social benefits, education, medicine, and other priority needs.



