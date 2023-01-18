Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Shmyhal calls on IAEA to impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2023 11:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on Jan. 18 for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to impose sanctions on Russia’s nuclear agency “Rosatom.”

Shmyhal urged the IAEA to limit Russia’s rights and privileges within the organization and stop cooperation with Russia in the nuclear field.

According to him, Rosatom earns about $9 billion every year from the sale of raw uranium, its enrichment services, and the construction of nuclear power plants.

Shmyhal said that “most of these funds if received, will go to finance the war, finance missiles that kill peaceful Ukrainians and expose the entire civilized world to nuclear danger.”

He said on Jan. 9 that Ukraine expects the European Union to impose sanctions on Russia’s nuclear industry, specifically the state nuclear operator Rosatom, in its next measures against the country.

Shmyhal also said that Ukraine is collaborating with European partners on the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, occupied by Russian forces since early March.

The plant, located in the Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has been used as a military base to launch attacks on Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
