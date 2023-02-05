Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Shmyhal: 280,000 people in Odesa still without power after fire at substation

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2023 3:26 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Feb. 5 that up to 40% of consumers in Odesa – about 280,000 people – are still left without electricity after a fire broke out the previous day at an overloaded substation. Emergency power outages are implemented in the southern port city.

According to Shmyhal, the power supply was restored for 200,000 consumers and critical infrastructure facilities during the evening and night.

“Repairs are ongoing around the clock at the substation, where a technological accident occurred the day before,” Shmyhal wrote on Telegram, adding that “powerful generators” are heading to the city.

More than 25 generators have already arrived, and about 50 more are on the way, he said, without specifying when they will be delivered.

The blaze at the substation comes following Russia’s continuous attacks on Ukraine’s energy system since October.

Russia has launched 10 large-scale attacks on energy facilities using missiles and drones since then.

The repeated strikes killed dozens of people and caused electricity, water, and heating cut-offs. Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.