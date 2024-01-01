Shelling in Donetsk Oblast kills 65-year-old man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of the village of Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast killed one 65-year-old man on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration.

This was part of a wide pattern of attacks against large and small population centers in multiple other regions within the same few days, seemingly timed for the New Year holidays.

On Dec. 30, Russian forces struck the village of Selidove in Donetsk Oblast, killing one man and injuring six people.

Russians conducted similar attacks around the turn of 2023.