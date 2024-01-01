Russia launches drones at Ukraine, air defense at work in Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched Shahed drones at Ukraine on the afternoon of Jan. 1.

The Kyiv regional military administration said that drones had been spotted in Kyiv Oblast, and air defense was at work in the region.

Ukraine's Air Force also reported multiple groups of Russian Shahed drones moving across Sumy Oblast bearing south-southwest as of midday on Jan. 1.

Air alert sirens were activated in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Kherson Oblasts due to a separate airstrike threat from the southeast.



Overnight on Jan. 1, Russians attacked with 90 Shaheds from the south, damaging some infrastructure in several regions and killing a civilian in Odesa Oblast.



