Serbia signs $3 billion deal for French fighter jets in shift away from Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

Serbia signed a $3 billion purchase agreement for 12 French Rafale fighter jets, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Aug. 29.

The agreement signals a shift away from Moscow, Serbia's longstanding ally and arms supplier.

The announcement comes during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Belgrade to discuss Serbia's path toward EU membership. Vucic hailed France's support for Serbia's "European path" and the two countries' future military cooperation.

"The European Union needs a strong and democratic Serbia at its side and Serbia needs a strong, sovereign Europe to defend its interests," Macron said during a joint press conference.

"Serbia's place is in the EU, and it has a role to play to be an example for all the region."

Vucic said the Rafale warplanes "will contribute to a significant increase in the operational capabilities of the Serbian Armed Forces."

The weapons sale has provoked concerns that Serbia could share Western military technology with Russia. Vucic dismissed this idea when the question arose during the press conference.

"For the first time in history Serbia has Western jets," he said. "You wish to have Serbia as a partner and then you voice suspicions?"

Serbia's ties to Russia have led Belgrade to abstain from joining sanctions against Moscow, though Vucic has called Ukraine "a friendly country" and sent humanitarian aid to Kyiv.