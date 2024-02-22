Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sanctions, Technology, US
Edit post

US Senate to hold hearing on presence of US-made chips in Russian weapons

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2024 2:52 PM 2 min read
The graph shows the origin of components found by Ukrainian authorities in various Russian weapons, according to the new database launched by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, or NAZK, as of Dec. 18, 2023. (Graph: Nizar Al-Rifai)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Senate will hold a hearing on the usage of U.S.-made microchips in Russian weapons, Senator Richard Blumenthal announced on Feb. 21.

Western-made electronic components, especially from the U.S., have been repeatedly found in Russian weapons used to attack Ukraine. Despite sanctions, Russia imported more than $1 billion of advanced chips from the U.S. and Europe in the first nine months of 2023, Bloomberg reported in January 2024, citing confidential data from the Russian customs service.

U.S.-made chips have also made their way into weapons produced by other pariah nations like North Korea that are subsequently used by Russia to strike civilian targets in Ukraine.

Kyrgyzstan’s trade is booming as Russia masters sanctions circumvention
In March 2022, Kyrgyzstan’s economy began to change. Imports from long-term trade partners started to steadily rise, with imports from China almost tripling. The shift was even more noticeable for countries that previously had few business ties to Bishkek. A sudden rush of goods appeared from acros…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies

The hearing, entitled "The U.S. Technology Fueling Russia's War in Ukraine: How and Why," is scheduled for Feb. 27, Blumenthal wrote.

It is intended to address "continued evidence that export controls intended to block Russia from using American technology in its war are being evaded by Russia and its proxies."

Blumenthal wrote that the hearing may particularly focus on the four largest producers of semiconductors in the U.S., whose exports to third-party countries close to Russia have grown exponentially since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The companies' exports to Kazakhstan increased more than 1,000 times from 2021 to 2022. In the same time period, exports to Georgia and Armenia were 34 and 28 times greater, respectively.

"This data raises significant questions about the export control and compliance programs at these American semiconductor manufacturers," the announcement read.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:34 PM

Bloomberg: Seizure of frozen Russian assets legal, experts say.

A letter signed by international legal experts argues that the seizure of frozen Russian central bank assets to aid Ukraine would be lawful given Russia's "ongoing breach of the most fundamental rules of international law," Bloomberg reported on Feb. 21.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.