Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, Cybersecurity, Petro Poroshenko, SBU
Edit post

Security Service busts ‘million-bot’ farm used to discredit Ukrainian leadership, media allege Poroshenko’s party involvement

by Alisa Sobolieva August 2, 2022 11:17 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian Security Service officer searches the apartment of a suspect who was allegedly running a massive bot farm that spread disinformation about Ukraine's top political and military leadership on Aug. 2, 2022. (Security Service of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed a massive bot farm suspected of spreading disinformation about the Ukrainian government and fake news about the situation on the front line, allegedly with the help of a lawmaker who is “a part of the close circle of the former leadership of the state.”

The SBU statement does not name any particular political party or lawmakers in its statement published on Aug. 2. But the Ukrainiska Pravda media outlet and the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported that, according to their sources in law enforcement, the lawmaker in question is from the European Solidarity Party, which is led by former President Petro Poroshenko.

Lawmakers in Poroshenko’s party swiftly denied any involvement.

According to the SBU, the suspects used over one million fake online accounts, or so-called bots, and social media networks with an audience of over 400,000 users to distribute content about Ukraine’s leadership in an effort to “destabilize the socio-political situation” in the country.

Among the suspects’ latest disinformation campaigns was the alleged conflict between the President’s Office and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as well as information aimed at discrediting First Lady Olena Zelenska, the SBU said.

The alleged cybercriminals were backed by Russia, the SBU said, with its leader identified as “a Russian citizen living in Kyiv who had positioned himself as a political expert.”

The SBU alleged that the man organized the information-subversive activities on the order of one of Ukraine’s political parties. In order to coordinate disinformation campaigns, “he was in contact with a current lawmaker who is part of the close circle of the former leadership of our state,” the SBU said.

Iryna Gerashchenko, the co-chair of the 25-seat European Solidarity faction, wrote on Facebook that “our team categorically denies any involvement in any so-called bot farms, especially pro-Russian ones.”

Gerashenko instead blamed “media outlets that cite some anonymous, unnamed sources trying to tie our political power to this provocation,” calling the reports “a dishonor and execution of the political will of (those in) power.”

This isn’t the first time a political party in Ukraine, including Poroshenko’s European Solidarity Party, has been accused of using bots to attack political rivals. Bots tied to political parties and PR agencies to sway public opinion are common in the country.

In July of 2020, Facebook removed dozens of fake accounts linked to a Ukrainian marketing group called Postmen for spreading offensive content about Ukrainian politicians during the 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections. It was unclear at the time who Postmen was working for, as the content spread “black PR” about several Ukrainian politicians.

Later that year, in December, Facebook removed 27 user accounts, 37 Pages, 21 Groups, and 13 Instagram accounts, saying its investigation had found links to individuals associated with the European Solidarity party.

Russia has also engaged in cybercrime to advance its narratives in Ukraine. Since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, Russia has consistently conducted disinformation campaigns, as well as clandestine malware attacks, against Ukraine.

Notably, on April 1, the SBU said it had shut down an operation that was able to send around 5,000 text messages to police and members of Ukraine’s Armed Forces telling them to surrender and defect before it was stopped.

Earlier, in mid-March, the Security Service said it detained a hacker who had been providing information to Russian troops in Ukraine by using Ukrainian phone networks to help Russian military communications.

Alisa Sobolieva
Alisa Sobolieva
Intern
Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.