Security Service arrests pro-Russian council member on suspicion of treason

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2023 11:21 AM 1 min read
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reports that it has arrested a Siversk City Council member for alleged treason. The man represented the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party.

The suspect is accused of collecting intelligence for the Russians on Ukrainian troop movements in neighboring Bakhmut since October 2022.

According to the Security Service, the suspect passed coordinates of key infrastructure sites in the Donetsk Oblast, including energy facilities, that were later attacked.

The SBU press release also states that the suspect allegedly went to the sites of recent missile strikes to report on the extent of damage and the "need" for additional strikes.

The Opposition Platform — For Life party was banned in March 2022 for its longstanding pro-Russian policies and numerous members’ ties to Russia.

Viktor Medvedchuk, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was the head of the political party’s council and was accused of high treason in 2021.

Medvechuk was caught trying to flee Ukraine at the start of the full-scale invasion and later handed over to Russia during a prisoner exchange in September 2022. Illia Kiva, another high-profile political party member, defected to Russia after publicly supporting the invasion of Ukraine.

