Second Ukrainian top cyber ex-official detained over suspected corruption

by Martin Fornusek November 28, 2023 9:13 AM 1 min read
Viktor Zhora, a former deputy head of the State Special Communications Service, on Dec. 7, 2022. (Viktor Zhora/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Viktor Zhora, a former deputy head of the State Special Communications Service, was detained on Nov. 27 in connection to a state funds embezzlement scheme, the High Anti-Corruption Court reported.

Zhora, the service's former head Yurii Shchyhol, and four others are suspected of embezzling Hr 62 million ($1.7 million) in state funds allocated for the purchase of equipment and software between 2020 and 2022.

In collusion with a director of a state-owned enterprise and an owner of a group of companies, the officials concluded contracts at the value of Hr 285 million ($7.9 million) for software and services worth only Hr 223 million ($6.2 million).

The perpetrators allegedly took possession of the difference between the two sums.

Zhora is to be held in pretrial detention for two months with bail set at Hr 10 million $276,000.

Shchyhol was detained on Nov. 23 but released from custody on a Hr 25 million ($693,000) bail one day later.

The government dismissed both officials from their posts on Nov. 20, with Shchyhol's first deputy, Dmytro Makovsky, appointed the acting head of the State Special Communications Service.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
