Scholz: Russian casualties amount to 24,000 soldiers per month

Russia suffers around 24,000 soldiers killed or seriously injured per month during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, as reported by n-tv on May 26.

While the exact numbers cannot be independently verified, Ukraine's military said that Moscow's losses throughout the full-scale war recently hit half a million killed or wounded.

"There is a figure that says there are 24,000 killed or seriously injured Russian soldiers per month," Scholz said during a citizens' dialogue.

"All of this for the Russian president's (Vladimir Putin) imperialist megalomania."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in February that 180,000 Russian troops had been killed since the start of the all-out war. The president said that over 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed during the same time.

Western officials gave similar estimates about Russian battlefield losses. Leo Docherty, the British minister of state for the Armed Forces, said in late April the U.K. estimates Russian losses to be over 450,000.

Russia remains tight-lipped about its losses and only acknowledged around 6,000 soldiers killed as of September 2022.