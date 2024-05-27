Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Olaf Scholz, War, Russian armed forces
Edit post

Scholz: Russian casualties amount to 24,000 soldiers per month

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 27, 2024 11:45 AM 2 min read
Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, during a news conference following a Special European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia suffers around 24,000 soldiers killed or seriously injured per month during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, as reported by n-tv on May 26.

While the exact numbers cannot be independently verified, Ukraine's military said that Moscow's losses throughout the full-scale war recently hit half a million killed or wounded.

"There is a figure that says there are 24,000 killed or seriously injured Russian soldiers per month," Scholz said during a citizens' dialogue.

"All of this for the Russian president's (Vladimir Putin) imperialist megalomania."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in February that 180,000 Russian troops had been killed since the start of the all-out war. The president said that over 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed during the same time.

Western officials gave similar estimates about Russian battlefield losses. Leo Docherty, the British minister of state for the Armed Forces, said in late April the U.K. estimates Russian losses to be over 450,000.

Russia remains tight-lipped about its losses and only acknowledged around 6,000 soldiers killed as of September 2022.

As Russian losses in Ukraine hit 500,000, Putin buries future demographic risks at home
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, over half a million Russian soldiers were either killed or wounded in Ukraine during the 27-month-long full-scale war. The staggering number is in line with the estimates of the U.K. and France, which said earlier in May that the overall Russian losses are set
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:05 PM

Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:54 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. No casualties were reported.
3:12 PM

Russian shell production three times greater than of Ukraine's allies.

Using publicly available data, consulting firm Bain & Company claims that Russian factories can produce or refurbish 4.5 million 152 mm shells for $1,000 per round this year. European countries and the U.S. are only expected to produce 1.3 million 155 mm shells combined at an average cost of $4,000 per unit.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.