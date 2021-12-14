Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, Corruption, Covid-19
Edit post

SBU uncovers largest operation selling fraudulent Covid-19 certification

by Sergiy Slipchenko December 14, 2021 7:35 PM 1 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has unveiled a large operation of counterfeit Covid-19 documentation on Dec. 14, 2021. (Kyiv Police)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered the largest operation producing fake Covid-19 documentation and distributing it throughout the whole country, according to a Dec. 14 announcement.

The operation generated around $185,000 a month, based on preliminary estimates.

According to documents obtained by the SBU from the alleged perpetrators' residence, as many as 2,000 fake entries were put into government databases per month. The operation involved several heads of medical institutions and six family doctors in various regions throughout Ukraine.

The schemers would falsify vaccination documentation and enter data into the Diia government app that tracks Covid-19 vaccination certificates. The average cost for such services was $110-150 per individual.

During the searches, law enforcement confiscated evidence which included international vaccination certificates, computer equipment, mobile phones and bank cards.

The SBU has arrested two Kyiv residents in charge of the operation. The agency said it would continue its investigation and bring everyone involved to justice.

Ukraine has had numerous similar operations shut down since the beginning of the pandemic. Their services are popular due to the high levels of vaccine skepticism bolstered by misinformation. According to a UNICEF study published on Nov. 5, around 54.6% of unvaccinated Ukrainians said they would refuse the jab.

According to the health ministry, a total of 32.6% of Ukrainians have received both doses required for immunization as of Dec. 13.

Sergiy Slipchenko
Sergiy Slipchenko
News reporter
Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.