Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU: Court sentences Russian agent to 15 years in prison

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 14, 2023 1:08 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian court has sentenced a man accused of being a Russian agent to 15 years in prison, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on March 13.

Allegedly, the convict is a former vice-rector of one of Kyiv's higher medical education institutions.

In 2020, he moved to Russian-occupied Crimea, where he was recruited by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), according to the SBU.

A month before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, he returned to Kyiv to carry out his missions, the SBU said.

The agent was gathering information about Ukrainian soldiers who were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the Kyiv region, according to the SBU.

Furthermore, the agent established contacts with Ukrainian and foreign scientists for their further recruitment by the FSB.

As a reward for his espionage, the FSB promised to appoint the agent as a deputy health minister in the illegal occupation administration of Russian-annexed Crimea, the SBU added.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.