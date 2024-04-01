Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv, Russia, Missile attack, Ukraine, War
Edit post

SBU detains kindergarten employee over allegedly aiding Russian attacks on Kharkiv

by Kateryna Denisova April 1, 2024 12:01 PM 2 min read
Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it had detained a kindergarten employee who was adjusting Russia's missile and drone strikes on Kharkiv. Photo published on April 1, 2024. (SBU/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) cyber specialists exposed a kindergarten employee who was allegedly adjusting Russia's missile and drone strikes on the city of Kharkiv, the SBU reported on April 1.

Kharkiv has been at the forefront of Russian attacks since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion and saw an escalation in strikes in recent weeks.

The attacks destroyed almost all critical energy infrastructure, including a thermal power plant and all the electrical substations in Ukraine's second-biggest city, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to the SBU, the detainee monitored the positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces to learn the approximate number of personnel and military equipment after receiving geolocations of potential targets from Russia.

Ukraine's security service published photos purporting to show the suspect's messages with a "Russian handler" to whom she sent messages with the targets' coordinates on Google Maps, the SBU said.

The SBU reported that the detainee was remotely recruited by Russian intelligence in the autumn of 2023. Moscow contacted her through her friend from the city of Kupiansk, who fled to Russia during its occupation and joined Russia's forces.

A kindergarten employee was detained at her home "at the initial stage of her intelligence activity," the statement read. She is expected to be formally charged. If convicted, the suspect faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Russia intensifies attacks on Kharkiv, draining Ukraine’s air defense and civilian morale
This was the first time since 2022 that Russian troops used a glide air bomb, reportedly a new-type UMPB D-30 munition, to kill residents of Ukraine’s second-largest city.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:25 AM

Russian GRU unit linked to mysterious attacks on US officials abroad.

A collaborative investigation by The Insider uncovered evidence linking the mysterious health condition known as the Havana Syndrome to members of Russia's military intelligence agency. GRU Unit 29155 reportedly used directed energy weapons to target overseas U.S. government personnel.
5:37 PM

Zelensky commemorates 2nd anniversary of liberation of Bucha.

"This is a war to prevent anyone from daring to become a beast toward others," Zelensky said in comments commemorating the Bucha massacre. "And the bodies of our people, which were found on the streets of Bucha, demonstrated that no one in the world can stay away from this battle."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.