SBU chief charged in absentia with 'terrorism' by Moscow court

This audio is created with AI assistance

Security Bureau of Ukraine (SBU) chief Vasyl Maliuk was charged in absentia with "terrorism" by a Moscow court on March 26.

The court claimed Maliuk had committed a crime under “clause B of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation” and he has been placed on federal and interstate wanted lists.

According to the independent Russian media outlet Meduza, the charges relate to a number of comments made during interviews in recent days that hint at the SBU's involvement in attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the Crimean Bridge, and several oil refineries in Russia.

Speaking on national TV on March 25, Maliuk said Russia should “expect more attacks” like those that have targeted the country’s oil production but that the nature of the strikes will change because "Ukraine never repeats itself."

He also discussed the Crimean Bridge which was heavily damaged in Ukrainian strikes in October 2022 and July 2023, in plans first conceived in March 2022, Maliuk said.

When the structure is fully restored, Russia will likely use the bridge once again for weapons supplies, Maliuk added, but implied that Ukraine plans to then carry out another attack.

"Everything has its time," he said.