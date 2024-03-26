Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, SBU, Russia, Ukraine, Black Sea Fleet, Crimean Bridge, oil refineries
Edit post

SBU chief charged in absentia with 'terrorism' by Moscow court

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2024 11:30 AM 2 min read
Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), attends the 'Ukraine: Year 2024' forum on Feb. 25, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Security Bureau of Ukraine (SBU) chief Vasyl Maliuk was charged in absentia with "terrorism" by a Moscow court on March 26.

The court claimed Maliuk had committed a crime under “clause B of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation” and he has been placed on federal and interstate wanted lists.

According to the independent Russian media outlet Meduza, the charges relate to a number of comments made during interviews in recent days that hint at the SBU's involvement in attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the Crimean Bridge, and several oil refineries in Russia.

According to Meduza, the charges relate to a number of comments made during interviews in recent days that demonstrate the SBU’s involvement in attacks on the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Crimea Bridge and several oil refineries.

Speaking on national TV on March 25, Maliuk said Russia should “expect more attacks” like those that have targeted the country’s oil production but that the nature of the strikes will change because "Ukraine never repeats itself."

He also discussed the Crimean Bridge which was heavily damaged in Ukrainian strikes in October 2022 and July 2023, in plans first conceived in March 2022, Maliuk said.

When the structure is fully restored, Russia will likely use the bridge once again for weapons supplies, Maliuk added, but implied that Ukraine plans to then carry out another attack.

"Everything has its time," he said.

Opinion: Why ISIS attacked Russia and why Russia blames Ukraine
The terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in a Moscow suburb was no bolt from the blue. The Kremlin dismissed U.S. intelligence warnings of an imminent attack by “extremists,” possibly to shift the blame to a convenient scapegoat when the attack came. The murder of
The Kyiv IndependentOmar Ashour
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:51 AM

ISW: Kremlin's blaming of Ukraine for Moscow terrorist attack risks Russian security.

The Kremlin appears to have prioritized the strategic value of blaming Ukraine for the March 22 Crocus City Hall attack over potential internal security risks and civilian casualties stemming from its failure to effectively address the terrorist threat within its borders, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its recent report.
3:56 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 25, firing five times and causing at least 11 explosions. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.