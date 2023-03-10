Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Satellite images show destruction in Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2023 1:26 AM 1 min read
Destroyed homes in a residential neighbourhood in Bakhmut on March 6, 2023 (Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Recently published satellite images from Maxar Technologies show the magnitude of destruction across Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast as of March 6.

The images show destroyed residences and a damaged railroad bridge.

Ukraine’s military reported on March 9 that the situation in Bakhmut is “very difficult,” but Ukrainian forces prevented the city’s encirclement.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on March 8 that the city might fall “in the coming days,” but he emphasized that the loss won’t be a critical juncture in the war.

The battle for Bakhmut, a once prosperous industrial city in eastern Ukraine, has been raging for the past seven months. The Russian military is attempting to capture the entire Donetsk Oblast, roughly half of which it currently occupies.

Zelensky: Russia has fired over 5,000 missiles at Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
