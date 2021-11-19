Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Eastern Europe, Hot topic, Mikheil Saakashvili
Edit post

Saakashvili’s hunger strike in Georgia, explained

by Oleg Sukhov November 20, 2021 12:55 AM 2 min read
(Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

What is happening in Georgia?

Ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, a Ukrainian citizen, returned to Georgia on Oct. 1. He was arrested upon arrival and jailed on what he says are trumped-up charges. He has been on a hunger strike since his arrest.

On Nov. 18, he was transferred to an intensive care unit after falling unconscious. Georgia’s human rights ombudsman Nino Lomjaria said he may fall into a coma and die due to his critical condition. On Nov. 19, Saakashvili’s lawyer Nika Gvaramia reportedly said that Saakashvili agreed to be transferred to a military hospital and end his hunger strike.

Why did Saakashvili return to Georgia?

Saakashvili returned to Georgia in an effort to boost support for the opposition in the Oct. 2 local elections. But the plan backfired, and the ruling Georgian Dream party won the elections with nearly 46.7 percent of the vote. The opposition cried foul and tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest against Saakashvili’s imprisonment.

Why does Saakashvili say the charges are trumped-up?

After Saakashvili left Georgia in 2013, the Georgian authorities convicted him in absentia on abuse of office charges by pardoning police officers convicted of murder. He was also convicted of ordering the beating of an opposition lawmaker and charged with embezzlement and the unlawful cracking down on protesters.

Interpol and most Western governments don’t recognize the verdicts against Saakashvili. “I knew that I would most likely be arrested based on fabricated, false verdicts, which were issued on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s orders,” he wrote in a letter from jail. “No country in the world except Russia recognizes this sentence.”

How did Ukraine react?

The Ukrainian authorities have pledged to defend Saakashvili's rights and help him return to Ukraine.

What is Saakashvili’s track record in Georgia and Ukraine?

Saakashvili carried out radical free-market and law enforcement reforms during his tenure as president of Georgia from 2004 to 2013.

He later moved to Ukraine. In 2015 then-President Petro Poroshenko appointed Saakashvili as governor of Odesa Oblast and granted him Ukrainian citizenship. The two later fell out, with Saakashvili accusing Poroshenko of blocking reforms.

As a result, Ukrainian authorities stripped Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship, prosecuted him in an organized crime case and deported him without a court warrant in 2018. Saakashvili has pointed to Poroshenko’s actions as evidence of a “political vendetta” against him.

After President Volodymyr Zelensky came to power in 2019, Saakashvili’s Ukrainian citizenship was restored and the ex-president was appointed head of the Executive Reform Committee at Zelensky’s administration.

Oleg Sukhov
Oleg Sukhov
Reporter
Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.